Police seek ID of woman suspected of fraudulently using credit card

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card in Derry Township.

The woman allegedly used the card at Giant on August 1 at 7:30 p.m.

She was wearing a peach or pink, light-colored jacket, blue jeans, sneakers and a black or navy-colored baseball hat with unknown emblems, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202 or submit a tip here.

