Police seeking to identify quintet suspected of retail theft in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking help in identifying five suspects that are believed to have been working together to commit a retail theft.

On August 5, police say the above pictured suspects stole multiple items from a store in the 500 block of North Progress Avenue in Harrisburg.

The quintet appeared to be working together and left in two different vehicles, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-909-9246.