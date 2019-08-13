President Trump to address energy and economy during visit to Beaver County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER COUNTY, P.A. -- President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Beaver County on Tuesday. The visit to the Shell Cracker Plant was originally scheduled for last week, but was postponed due to the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

The President has made it clear that his mission while in Pennsylvania is to spotlight a large construction project, while recognizing his administration’s economic accomplishments.

The Shell Cracker plant is located in Potter Township, Beaver County. Trump will tour the large construction site around 2:00 PM and will offer remarks about the economy, U.S. manufacturing and energy production.

The chemicals plant began construction in November of 2017 along the Ohio River. Shell estimates it will support 600 jobs once complete.

According to reports, Trump will be joined by U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency Chief, Andrew Wheeler.

Beaver County Officials are also preparing for several people who plan to protest the President’s visit and the creation of the Shell Plant. The protesters believe the plant will pollute the air.

Tuesday's visit to the Keystone State is not listed as an official campaign rally. However, the Trump campaign team has reported that they understand the importance of connecting with Pennsylvania voters ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Trump won PA during the 2016 election.