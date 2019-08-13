PSPCA removes 11 dogs in raid of Lancaster County property, citing unsanitary conditions

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania SPCA removed 11 dogs, including two puppies, from a property in Elizabethtown after responding to a call of concern over the welfare of the animals Monday, the organization announced.

The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers, acting on a referral from local law enforcement, removed 11 dogs, including two puppies from the property due to concerns for the unsanitary conditions and extremely high ammonia levels.

When they arrived, the PSPCA’s Officers found only three dogs and two puppies. While continuing their investigation, additional dogs were found hidden in a garage and at a neighbor’s property.

The dogs removed from the property, which can be described as Australian Cattledog and beagle mixes, were brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated by the organization’s Shelter Hospital Staff. The dogs will receive any necessary veterinary care as they recover.

Additionally, the PSPCA was contacted by a Good Samaritan who had recently been given three dogs by the individual in question as well. The dogs were brought to the PSPCA’s Lancaster Center on Monday evening and will be transported to Philadelphia for evaluation.

All dogs, 14 total, have been surrendered to the Pennsylvania SPCA and will be available for adoption in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

Source: Pennsylvania SPCA