× Road work on portion of Route 30 in Franklin County set to begin August 26, PennDOT says

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 3.24-mile section of U.S. 30 Lincoln Way East near Fayetteville, Franklin County will be under a lane restriction starting Monday, August 26 while roadway resurfacing and other work is performed, according to PennDOT.

The affected portion of the roadway is near the intersection of Norlo Drive in Guilford Township, just west of the intersection with Route 997 in Greene Township, PennDOT says. While the project is underway, motorists could encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone during daylight hours.

None of the travel lanes will be restricted on U.S. 30 between 6 and 8:30 a.m. or 3:30 and 6 p.m., PennDOT says.

The $2.6 million project will be done by Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Bedford County, and includes includes curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, the clearing of a drainage pipe, inlet replacement and adjustment work, roadway base replacement, removal of the top layer of asphalt within the curbed areas, resurfacing the roadway with a three-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

The project is scheduled to be completed in November, PennDOT says.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.