Sex offender who used alias to do volunteer work, abuse children, sentenced to at least 15 years in prison

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A convicted sex offender who used an alias to get volunteer work with children will serve at least 15 years in prison for abusing a preteen child.

Joseph Rohrer, 49, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to several felonies, including sexual assault by a volunteer and failure to register under Megan’s Law.

In exchange for his plea, Rohrer will serve between 15 and 30 years in prison, and must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.

The crimes in question occurred at Rohrer’s Rapho Township home in November 2018.

Rohrer, who was volunteering at Hope’s Haven in Bainbridge, made inappropriate contact with a youth camp participant over a dozen times.

Despite being convicted in 2014 of possessing child pornography and being required to register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law, Rohrer was able to provide an alias to the non-profit organization where he was accepted as a volunteer.

He did not register that employment information as required by Megan’s Law, and “deliberately circumvented the Megan’s Law registry system so he could access children,” Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller said in court.

Now, he will serve time.