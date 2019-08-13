Showers and storms likely Tuesday, lower severe weather risk

SHOWERS & STORMS TUESDAY: It’s back to warmth and stuffy conditions for Central PA, and an approaching cold front brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The morning brings some isolated showers, otherwise there’s mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The chance for showers and a couple storms increases through the midday hours. Plenty of clouds should limit the severe weather threat, in addition to a more southerly track of an area of low pressure. However, a small severe risk remains through the afternoon. The main threat is damaging winds, but there’s a low threat for hail or areas of flooding. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few isolated showers and rumbles are possible overnight. Temperatures dip into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

STAYING A BIT UNSETTLED: Tuesday’s system is showing signs of stalling nearby, leaving a small shower or thunderstorm chance on Wednesday. The best chance is along the Mason-Dixon Line, with drier conditions and more sunshine likely to the north. Skies are partly sunny, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. It’s still muggy too. Another weak system slides across the region on Thursday, and this brings the chance for some more showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, and the humidity is still present. Dry conditions return again for Friday, with plenty of sunshine expected. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures start to creep up a bit for the weekend! There’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. It’s more of the same for Sunday, but this time around, there’s the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures are back into the middle 80s to near 90 degrees with muggy conditions in place. Monday brings the chance for a stray thunderstorm under partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the upper 80s. It’s muggy.

-Andrea Michaels