Showers continue today, off and on through the rest of the week

SHOWERS INTO THE EVENING: Off and on showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, continue through the rest of the day and into the evening. A few peeks of sunshine warm us to the low-80s in spots, some locations stay in the upper-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperature stay mild with muggy, cloudy skies overnight. A lingering shower or two into the overnight can’t be ruled out either. Morning lows bottom out on either side of 70-degrees.

OFF-AND-ON THIS WEEK: Spotty showers and storms will be possible throughout the day Wednesday as our storm systems head out to sea. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies continue with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Thursday morning lows dip into the mid-60s with a very brief break in humidity. More storms will be likely by Thursday afternoon with a moisture surge on another mostly cloudy day. Highs stay in the low-80s.

LOOKING TO THE WEEKEND: We keep humidity into the weekend as temperatures climb. Mid-80s move in Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. There will be a very low rain chance both Friday and Saturday. Highs jump near 90-degrees all weekend long with a stray storm possible. We stay near 90-degrees with a stray storm heading into next week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann