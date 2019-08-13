Showers continue today, off and on through the rest of the week

Showers continue this afternoon and evening. A lingering shower into the overnight will be possible as well.

Morning lows stay near 70-degrees for many heading into tomorrow morning.

SHOWERS INTO THE EVENING: Off and on showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, continue through the rest of the day and into the evening. A few peeks of sunshine warm us to the low-80s in spots, some locations stay in the upper-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperature stay mild with muggy, cloudy skies overnight. A lingering shower or two into the overnight can’t be ruled out either. Morning lows bottom out on either side of 70-degrees.

A few thunderstorms move in tomorrow afternoon and evening.

OFF-AND-ON THIS WEEK: Spotty showers and storms will be possible throughout the day Wednesday as our storm systems head out to sea. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies continue with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Thursday morning lows dip into the mid-60s with a very  brief break in humidity. More storms will be likely by Thursday afternoon with a moisture surge on another mostly cloudy day. Highs stay in the low-80s.

Temperatures rise into the weekend.

LOOKING TO THE WEEKEND: We keep humidity into the weekend as temperatures climb. Mid-80s move in Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. There will be a very low rain chance both Friday and Saturday. Highs jump near 90-degrees all weekend long with a stray storm possible. We stay near 90-degrees with a stray storm heading into next week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

