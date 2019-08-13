× Woman who stabbed victim in neck with knife acquitted of attempted homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 47-year-old woman was acquitted of attempted homicide Friday by an Adams County jury, court documents show.

Though, the jury found Jessica Silks guilty of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment, according to court documents.

The charges stemmed from an incident on December 16, 2018 in which Silks stabbed an individual in the neck with a knife on West Imperial Road in Menallen Township, State Police said.