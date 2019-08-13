WPMT-FOX43 nominated for five Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– WPMT-FOX43 has been nominated for five Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards.
FOX43 Morning News was nominated for its submission for a morning newscast in a medium market.
Jackie De Tore was nominated for one of her stories in her FOX43 Finds Out series; a dive into bulletproof backpacks.
Matt Maisel was nominated for his feature story on Three Mile Island as a part of our Live & Local series.
Jack Eble and photographer Jay Groft were nominated for their work on the Child Sex Abuse Allegations Investigation in the Harrisburg Diocese.
Last but not least, Grace Griffaton was nominated for her work as a reporter on features and human interest pieces.
4- NEWSCAST- MORNING- MEDIUM MARKETS (39 & SMALLER)
“Central PA Under Water”- WPMT FOX43
Julianne Stank, Executive Producer
Matt Maisel, Anchor
Amy Lutz, Anchor
Lynda Weed, Reporter
Christopher Garrett, Reporter
Andrea Michaels, Meteorologist
Dominic Rembert, Producer
19- EDUCATION/SCHOOLS- NEWS STORY OR SERIES
“Bulletproof Backpacks”- WPMT FOX43
Jackie De Tore, Reporter
27- HISTORIC/CULTURAL– PROGRAM FEATURE/SEGMENT
“Live & Local: Middletown Remembers Three Mile Island”- WPMT FOX43
Matt Maisel, Reporter/Photographer
34- SOCIETAL CONCERNS- NEWS SINGLE STORY
“Child Sex Abuse Allegations Investigation”- WPMT FOX43
Jack Eble, Reporter
Jay Groft, Photographer
70- TALENT- REPORTER – FEATURES/HUMAN INTEREST
Grace Griffaton, WPMT FOX43