WPMT-FOX43 nominated for five Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– WPMT-FOX43 has been nominated for five Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards.

FOX43 Morning News was nominated for its submission for a morning newscast in a medium market.

Jackie De Tore was nominated for one of her stories in her FOX43 Finds Out series; a dive into bulletproof backpacks.

Matt Maisel was nominated for his feature story on Three Mile Island as a part of our Live & Local series.

Jack Eble and photographer Jay Groft were nominated for their work on the Child Sex Abuse Allegations Investigation in the Harrisburg Diocese.

Last but not least, Grace Griffaton was nominated for her work as a reporter on features and human interest pieces.

4- NEWSCAST- MORNING- MEDIUM MARKETS (39 & SMALLER)

“Central PA Under Water”- WPMT FOX43

Julianne Stank, Executive Producer

Matt Maisel, Anchor

Amy Lutz, Anchor

Lynda Weed, Reporter

Christopher Garrett, Reporter

Andrea Michaels, Meteorologist

Dominic Rembert, Producer

19- EDUCATION/SCHOOLS- NEWS STORY OR SERIES

“Bulletproof Backpacks”- WPMT FOX43

Jackie De Tore, Reporter

27- HISTORIC/CULTURAL– PROGRAM FEATURE/SEGMENT

“Live & Local: Middletown Remembers Three Mile Island”- WPMT FOX43

Matt Maisel, Reporter/Photographer

34- SOCIETAL CONCERNS- NEWS SINGLE STORY

“Child Sex Abuse Allegations Investigation”- WPMT FOX43

Jack Eble, Reporter

Jay Groft, Photographer

70- TALENT- REPORTER – FEATURES/HUMAN INTEREST

Grace Griffaton, WPMT FOX43