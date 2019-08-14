A few storms today and tomorrow, staying muggy to finish the work week

A few storms develop this afternoon, many of us stay dry.

STORMS TODAY: Foggy patches through the morning hours as we dodge a few leftover showers kicking off our Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will be the norm throughout the day. Afternoon highs reach the mid-80s. A few storms will develop on the backside of yesterday’s storm system as it finally lifts northward, but many of us, especially in the western counties, stay dry. We enjoy a brief dip in humidity late tonight and into Thursday morning with lows tomorrow in the low-to-mid 60s.

A few storms likely once again for Thursday afternoon.

STORMS TOMORROW: Even with the brief humidity relief, it comes roaring back Thursday afternoon with another thunderstorm chance. These are just expected to be run-of-the-mill storms, nothing quite reaching severe criteria expected just yet with current guidance. Afternoon highs only make it to the low-80s Thursday afternoon under otherwise partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. We dry out heading into Friday morning with lows in the mid-60s.

Temperatures rise into the weekend.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Friday is mostly dry with slowly clearing cloud cover. We’re partly cloudy for a good portion of the day with highs in the mid-80s. A stray storm will be possible Saturday, but not likely for most. Highs just shy of 90-degrees with heat index values in the low-90s. A slightly higher chance of pop-up storms moves in Sunday with highs in the low-90s to round out the weekend.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long

