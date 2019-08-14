× Adams County woman accused of attacking a woman during domestic incident

ADAMS COUNTY — An Oxford Township woman was arrested Tuesday night after a domestic incident at her home on the 300 block of Drummer Drive, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police.

Dominique Roberts is accused of attacking a woman in her home after a verbal altercation turned physical. She allegedly hit the victim in the forehead and left eye with her open hand, causing the victim to sustain a laceration and black eye.

Roberts then fled the scene in a gray Dodge vehicle before officers arrived, police say.

When officers arrived at the scene around 9:25 p.m., Roberts allegedly contacted the victim on her cell phone and continued to yell at her. An Eastern Adams Regional Police officer took the phone and asked Roberts to return to the scene to make a statement, and Roberts complied, police say.

Roberts allegedly reported that the victim attempted to choke her during the argument, but she displayed no visible marks of any attack on her body, police say.

Roberts was placed under arrested on domestic violence charges and transported to Adams County Prison for processing.