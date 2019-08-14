At least 5 Philadelphia police officers injured in shootout in the city

Posted 5:19 PM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46PM, August 14, 2019

Philadelphia police responded Wednesday to a shooting.

Update, 5:39 p.m.: A fifth officer has reportedly been shot. The scene is still active.

A sixth officer was reportedly injured in a car crash while responding to the scene.

Previous information

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city that injured at least four police officers, according to Twitter accounts and a police spokesman.

“Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA,”  Sgt. Eric Gripp posted Wednesday afternoon.

Gripp, a spokesman for the public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to “pull back.”

Media reports from the scene say at least four officers were shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

