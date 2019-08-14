× At least 5 Philadelphia police officers injured in shootout in the city

Update, 5:39 p.m.: A fifth officer has reportedly been shot. The scene is still active.

A sixth officer was reportedly injured in a car crash while responding to the scene.

#Breaking: 5th officer shot, looks to be a graze wound. All other officers shot are in stable condition. — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city that injured at least four police officers, according to Twitter accounts and a police spokesman.

“Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA,” Sgt. Eric Gripp posted Wednesday afternoon.

Gripp, a spokesman for the public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to “pull back.”

Media reports from the scene say at least four officers were shot.

#Breaking: 2 officers stable at Temple; 2 officers stable at Einstein. Active shooting situation still happening at home in the 3700 blk of N. 15th. This is at Broad and Butler. — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 14, 2019

BREAKING RIGHT NOW: at least 3 Philadelphia police officers shot on the 3700 block of N. 15th st. Still a very active scene, reportedly SHOTS STILL BEING FIRED – we’re LIVE on @FOX29philly at the scene. — Shaina Humphries (@ShainaFOX29) August 14, 2019

🚨BREAKING UPDATE 🚨: A ranking commander @PhillyPolice officer says officer who suffered graze wound to the head is at Temple Hospital, according to @FOX29philly sources. — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) August 14, 2019

BREAKING: Three @PhillyPolice Officers Shot In A Shoot Out In North Philadelphia. Active Situation. @FOX29philly News On Right Now With @JasonFox29 & @ShainaFOX29 — Dawn Timmeney (@DawnFox29) August 14, 2019

#Breaking: Reports are there are still officers in the home with other shooters. Police getting ready to shut down Broad St. in the area; avoid the area. — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 14, 2019

Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

