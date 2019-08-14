× Calling all ‘Friends’ freaks: Company is offering on superfan $1,000 to watch a 25 hours of the show

Hey, “Friends” fans, how you doin’?

To honor the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary, FrontierBundles.com is looking for one self-proclaimed super-fan to watch 25 hours of the show — about 1/3 of the series’ entire run — and is willing to pay $1,000.

It’s an offer FrontierBundles.com calls “kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck fantastic.”

“In honor of the 25th anniversary of Friends’ debut, one lucky candidate’s task will be to watch 25 hours’ worth of the show (roughly 60 episodes) before September 22, 2019,” FrontierBundles says in the job posting. “As you work your way through the show, you’ll also be required to live-tweet throughout your experience.

“Once you have completed your marathon, tweet a picture of yourself celebrating the day of September 22 with your own friends (be sure to tag @FrontierCorp in your post) and we will send you your hard-earned reward! Could there BE a more perfect gig out there?”

In addition to a cool one grand, the superfan will also receiving a “Friends” Fandom Fun Pack, consisting of a “Friends” t-shirt, a Central Perk mug, popcorn, treats, and a 12-month Netflix subscription.

The perfect candidate isn’t just anybody, though.

“This job is for any self-proclaimed die-hard ‘Friends’ superfan looking to prove their salt,” the job posting says. “We’re in search of the ones who know the quotes (“PIVOT!!”), the hilarious scenarios (the beef in the trifle; the Holiday Armadillo), and all the little details (exactly how many sisters does Joey have? What is Chandler’s job?) that make the show the tried and true classic it is.

“Our Friends fan must also be an organized, detail-oriented individual. It helps to have an active Twitter account and following,” the job post says.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Applications will be accepted through September 3.