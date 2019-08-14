× Caregiver at Lancaster County group home accused of choking resident diagnosed with autism

LANCASTER COUNTY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old caregiver accused of strangling a resident diagnosed with autism at an East Cocalico Township group home last month.

Junior Sesay, of Landsdowne, Delaware County, was charged with one count of strangulation, a second-degree felony, on August 1.

He allegedly choked the 19-year-old resident with one hand and put the other and over the resident’s mouth during an argument at the home, located on the 1200 block of West Swartzville Road. The incident occurred on July 15, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

The resident told police he couldn’t breathe, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police observed redness and marks on the victim’s neck, the complaint states.