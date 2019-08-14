× Carlisle man facing charges after breaking into garage, stealing motorcycle

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a garage and stole a motorcycle.

Hayden Clark, 18, is facing criminal trespassing, burglary, and theft by unlawful taking charges for his role in the incident.

On April 6 around 10:00 a.m., police received a report of a stolen motorcycle.

Upon arrival to the home in the 100 block of Midway Road in York Haven, police spoke with the victim’s father, who owns the home.

He told police that he discovered a broken window that he believed was damaged during a severe thunderstorm.

The victim did not become aware of the burglary and theft until a phone call on April 4 from a detective that had received information on the burglary while investigating a separate incident.

The victim told police that the actor(s) removed a blue and white Yamaha 125 motorcycle, a 2012 red and white Honda 250 CRF250R, and an Ensor Go Kart Motor from the garage.

While investigating the separate incident, police interviewed Clark, who admitted to stealing the two motorcycles and Go Kart Motor from the victims.

According to the criminal complaint, Clark said that he and an accomplice picked up a U-Haul truck at Daimler’s U-Haul in Lemoyne before driving to the victim’s home in the 100 block of Midway Road in York Haven.

Clark claimed to be unaware that the motorcycles were being stolen, despite his accomplice kicking in a basement window to the home and opening the garage from inside.

After that, the duo allegedly loaded the motorcycles and motor onto the U-Haul.

Then, Clark claimed that his accomplice sold the Yamaha 125 motorcycle to an unknown man for $300 immediately after the burglary.

Now, Clark is facing charges.