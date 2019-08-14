× City of York to offer residential parking permits for those who live around the York Fairgrounds beginning Monday

YORK — The City of York announced that parking permits for residents who live on designated blocks and streets during the York Fair will be available beginning Monday at City Hall and at the York City Police Department.

The Fair will be held from September 6 through September 15, the city says.

All residents living within designated areas around the Fair who wish to park their vehicles on the street while the Fair is in session must have a permit properly displayed to avoid receiving a parking fine, according to the city’s announcement.

There is a limit of three permits for each household, the city says. Those who want permits must provide proof of residency and registration cards for each vehicle needing a permit.

Permits are valid only within one block of the permit holder’s residence, the city says, and those who park outside of their immediate areas could face parking fines. All vehicles — including motorcycles — must have a permit to park in the street during the Fair.

Motorcycles will not be permitted to park on sidewalks, the city says.

Street sweeping in the residential Fair parking area will be suspended during the Fair, and all other normal parking laws will remain in effect, the city says.

Beginning Monday, permits will be distributed from the Revenue Office at City Hall, located on 101 S. George St. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Permits will also be issued at the Police Department, located at 50 W. King St., weekdays from 5-10 p.m.

Parking permits will be available through the end of the Fair on September 15, the city says.

To obtain a permit, residents will need valid photo identification and current registration for each vehicle the resident wants to obtain a permit for, with a limit of three permits per household, the city says.

If a resident’s identification and registration do not have the current address on them, the resident would need to bring a copy of a current lease or a current utility bill that has that information on it.

FAIR PARKING PERMIT GUIDELINES

Permit parking is in effect 24 hours a day for the duration of the fair.

Parking Enforcement Officers will be on patrol during this time.

A parking permit must be displayed on the vehicle’s driver’s side rear window, so it is visible from the street. We ask that you tape the permit to the window.

Permit must remain with the vehicle it was issued to. The registration number on the permit must be the same as the license plate on the vehicle.

Permits cannot be transferred from one vehicle to another.

Permits must be properly displayed by midnight September 6, 2019 or the vehicle may be subject to a parking citation.

Residents or non-residents requesting a visitor’s permit or who may have other questions must contact Mary Shoff, Assistant Parking Bureau Manager at 717-849-2230.

Designated Fair Permit Parking Areas Include:

600, 700, 800, 900 Linden Avenue

600, 700, 800, 900 Madison Avenue

600, 700, 800 Maryland Avenue

600, 700, 800 Pennsylvania Avenue

600, 700, 800 Florida Avenue

300, 400, 500, 600, 700 N Hawthorne Street

600 , 700, 800 Texas Avenue

700, 800 Texas Avenue 700 West Philadelphia Street

800 Fern Place

200 Smyser Alley

200 N Richland Avenue

900 Clayton Avenue

800 Delaware Avenue

1000 block of West King Street

1000 block of West Poplar Street

100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 N Belvidere Avenue

1st, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 Carlisle Ave