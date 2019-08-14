× Columbia woman charged after accidentally leaving bag filled with heroin, needles at Carrabba’s restaurant

LANCASTER — A 26-year-old Columbia woman is facing drug and related offenses after she accidentally left a makeup bag filled with used hypodermic needles and heroin at a Lancaster restaurant on Sunday, Manheim Township Police say.

Caitlyn Amanda Hughes allegedly left the bag, which was filled with 20 used hypodermic needles (18 of which were uncapped), 16 baggies of suspected heroin, and a metal spoon, at a Carrabba’s restaurant on the 100 block of North Pointe Boulevard Sunday at 8:51 p.m., according to police.

An employee of the restaurant found the bag and was stuck by an uncapped needle that was poking through it, police say. The needle penetrated the victim’s skin, causing it to bleed, according to police.

Hughes is charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.