DEP investigating foamy substance that was found in Codorus Creek Tuesday in York

YORK — The state Department of Environmental Protection is investigating after a foamy substance was found in the Codorus Creek behind the City of York Wastewater Treatment Plant on Black Bridge Road Tuesday afternoon.

The substance did not originate from the treatment plant, the City of York said Wednesday in a statement.

The substance was first detected at 12:45 p.m., according to the city. The source of the substance was identified at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday by the city’s Pretreatment Permit & Compliance Manager, the city said in its statement.

The DEP investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.