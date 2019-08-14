× Florida man facing charges after attempting to steal $120 worth of merchandise from York store

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Florida man is facing charges after attempting to steal over $120 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot.

Christopher Kozlowski, 29, is facing retail theft charges for his role in the incident.

On August 12 around 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the Home Depot in the 2900 block of East Market Street in York for a reported retail theft.

A Home Depot employee told police he observed Kozlowski enter the store, go to the building section, select four items valued at $129.92, and loaded them onto a cart.

Then, Kozlowski pushed the cart out of the exit of the store without paying for the merchandise.

According to the criminal complaint, the Home Depot employee apprehended Kozlowski until police were able to arrive on scene.

Police found that it was Kozlowski’s second retail theft, and he was placed into custody and taken to Central Booking.