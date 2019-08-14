× Funeral arrangements set for Assistant Chief Walter Wagaman

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been set for Assistant Chief Walter Wagaman, who died a week and a half after he was thrown from a firetruck.

Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department announced the passing of Assistant Chief Walter Wagaman on Tuesday.

Visitation and the funeral service for the fallen firefighter will be held on Sunday, August 18 at Gettysburg High School, located at 1130 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. while the funeral service starts at 4 p.m. A procession takes place immediately following the service.

The funeral procession will travel SOUTH from Gettysburg High School onto Old Harrisburg Road to Lincoln Avenue. The procession will theft turn LEFT onto Carlisle Street to Lincoln Square, when vehicles will take the first exit, traveling Route 30 West and then turning RIGHT onto Buchanan Valley Road to the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department, located at 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.

Food and refreshments will be served at the fire department.

The fire department is also asking for donations from the public:

The Buchanan Valley Fire Department needs your help! We have the meal covered, but we need Cakes, Pies, Cookies and/or any other Baked Goods that would be served as dessert. Drop off is all day Sunday until 3 p.m. If you have time and you are willing to make a dessert, it would be greatly appreciated. We are expecting 1,500 people and just do not have the time to pull it off.

Kitchen Help – Any neighboring departments and/or community organizations that would be willing to assist with food preparation, serving, and clean-up at the reception, it would be a huge help! Your assistance will allow our membership to attend the funeral services in Gettysburg. Help can be used all day, but most of the help will be needed from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You will be fed for your assistance. Please wear your department and/or organizations shirts.

Vice President Mike Haga is the Kitchen Liaison and will be the Point of Contact. If you are donating any baked goods, or you are available to assist in the Kitchen, please call or text him so he can plan accordingly. His cell number is 717-729-5600.

In lieu of flowers, Vickie has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Buchanan Valley Fire Department.