One man injured in York shooting; police investigating

Posted 4:53 PM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, August 14, 2019
police-tape-lights-generic

Update, 5:20 p.m.: Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not Park Street, as was previously reported.

One male was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to York Hospital for treatment, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information regarding the incident, or any of the individuals involved, is asked to contact York City Police Department by:

  • Calling York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS
  • Calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204
  • Calling the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Previous information

YORK — Police are investigating a possible shooting in York, according to emergency dispatch.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Park Street shortly before 4 p.m.

There is one reported injury. Police remain on the scene.

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.

