People say what appeared to be $100 bills rained from the sky in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Some people in Lancaster thought they won the lottery this week; what appeared to be $100 fell from the side onto their sidewalks.

However, police say the bills are bogus, and they believe it's linked to other crimes that happened over the weekend.

Ally Rohland was at work on West James Street when she says she looked out the window and saw $100 bills falling from the sky.

At first glance, you might think it is real.

"We were like, 'Oh my gosh. Our prayers have been answered. Here comes the money! Raining from the sky!'" explained Ally Rohland, marketing coordinator at Horizon: Empower the Orphaned.

Counterfeit $100 bills dropped onto the sidewalk on the 200 block of West James Street in Lancaster which is right in front of the building.

"The neighbors were talking about it... everybody was, and some people were like, 'Yeah, I got two or three thousand dollars worth.' One woman was like, 'I turned in 900 dollars!'" explained Rohland.

"Detective Smith has to walk this backwards to figure out where these bills came from," explained Lt. Bill Hickey, Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Lt. Bill Hickey believes the cash could be linked to a robbery and police chase that happened over the weekend.

Two men, Darien springer and Saladin Barnes, were charged in connection to that incident.

"Were they with the suspects? Were they intending to try to make a drug deal with counterfeit money?" questioned Hickey.

Hickey says officers caught springer quickly. Barnes, though, went to new heights to avoid being cuffed.

"I heard some rumbling from community neighbors that he actually broken into somebody's else house, got up, and was actually roof hopping," said Rohland.

"They got him down. He was taken into custody. We recovered a gun," said Hickey. "We recovered a quantity of drugs, and the car was recovered."

As for those people who thought they were lucky when they found these bills, Lt. Hickey says not so fast.

"It is not finders-keepers. There is actually a section of the crimes code that deals with the theft of lost or misplaced property," said Hickey.

Police say a lot of people did turn in counterfeit money; they're encouraging others to do the same.