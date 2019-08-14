× Police in standoff with barricaded shooter who wounded 6 Philadelphia officers; 2 officers trapped

Police have been in an hours-long standoff with a suspect who they say shot six officers on Wednesday in a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

Two officers are trapped inside the row house, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. told reporters. He said he believed “they’re OK,” but declined to say more out of concern for their safety.

More than three hours after officers swarmed to the scene and the standoff began, negotiators have tried to to communicate with the shooter, but the gunman only picks up the phone without answering, Ross said Wednesday night.

“We are trying to get him to come out peacefully, but he is refusing to do so,” he said. “We do know he is still alive.”

Ross said the wounded officers’ injuries were non-life threatening. One had a graze wound to the head.

Gov. Tom Wolf issued this statement:

“Frances and I are deeply troubled by another mass shooting in our commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families, the Philadelphia Police Department, the medical staff treating the officers, and all those effected by this dangerous event, including the residents of these neighborhoods. “I spoke with Mayor Kenney this evening to pledge the commonwealth’s full support for whatever is needed to bring this ordeal to an end. We will continue to support the victims, the police force and all of Philadelphia’s residents. “Tonight is another reminder of the selfless sacrifice of our law enforcement officers and first responders. We are praying for a peaceful resolution and the full recovery of all those injured. We must remain committed to combatting violence and getting dangerous weapons out of our communities.”

Officers were in the kitchen of the house when the shooting started and “many of them had to escape through windows and doors,” he said. The shooter has continued to fire out windows, the commissioner said.

Police were first called to the Nicetown-Tiago neighborhood for drug activity, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW. Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene. Police reported sporadic gunfire into the evening.

The video showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Four women were escorted out of the building by Philadelphia police SWAT members, said Greg Argos, a reporter for KYW.

The KYW reporter described the women as “visibly upset, crying, as they were escorted down the street.”

One woman said of the officers: “They kept us safe the whole time, the whole time, they kept us safe.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting, deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

