Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in a hotel parking lot.

On August 2, the above pictured black Hummer H3 struck a parked vehicle in Smith’s Hotel parking lot in the 1000 block of Lancaster Avenue in Columbia.

Police say it has been reported that the driver was a man and his last name is “Feltch,” but they have no other information at this time.

Police ask that if you recognize the vehicle in the photo to call police at 717-684-7735.