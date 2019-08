× State Police: 81-year-old woman scammed out of $10K

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An 81-year-old Gap woman was scammed out of $10,000 after scammers pretended her grandson was in trouble for a DUI, according to State Police.

The victim reported the incident to State Police Sunday.

The scammers pretended to be the woman’s grandson and his lawyer.

State Police say the scammers tricked the victim by claiming her grandson was incarcerated on DUI charges and needed $10,000 for bail.