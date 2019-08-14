Staying safe from West Nile Virus during Mosquito season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Another positive case of West Nile Virus was found in South Central PA. Two positive recordings were reported this week, with the first found in York County and the second case from mosquitoes collected in Adams County.

Mosquitoes taken from Conewago Township on August 7th are carrying the virus. Additional surveillance and mosquito trapping in Conewago Township is now being performed

Mosquitoes with West Nile have also been found in Cumberland, Franklin and York counties this summer.

According to the Adams County Conservation District, no human cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Some of the symptoms of having West Nile include, fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and a stiff neck.

West Nile is passed through bites and can cause a fever or an infection resulting in inflammation of the brain, if not treated.

The district urges all residents, businesses, developers and farmers to be responsible and help eliminate mosquitoes by inspecting their properties for sources of stagnant water, like tarps, tires, buckets, construction debris, pools, plastic toys, gutters, watering troughs, and bird baths.

The mosquito season runs through October. If you are outside continue to use mosquito repellent or pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible.

May through October, mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within five to seven days. For individuals who don’t like to use repellents you can take an electric fan outside with you.

For more information about reducing mosquitoes in Adams County or to report a concern, call the Adams County Conservation District – Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program at (717) 334-0636.

York County residents may report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website westnile.state.pa.us. Doing so will better assist the program to document areas of concern.

York County residents can also contact the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program by calling 717-840-2375 or email LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

For information about West Nile Virus and Zika Virus symptoms in humans, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-PA-Health.