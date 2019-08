× The Ohio State University wants to trademark ‘The’

Buckeye fans know it isn’t just Ohio State, it is THE Ohio State University.

Now the university has filed a request to trademark the word “the.”

The application was filed on August 8th. On the application, the university says it is for a brand of clothing.

According to Josh Gerben of trademark law firm Gerben Law Firm, Ohio State submitted designs for hats and shirts with ‘the’ as a sort of logo.