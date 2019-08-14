× Thomasville man accused of illegally entering home, stealing cell phone

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 21-year-old Thomasville man with burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, theft, and receiving stolen property after the investigation of a stolen cell phone Tuesday morning in Paradise Township.

Derek Wesley Beaver, of the 100 block of North Grant Road, was charged by Northern York Regional Police, who were dispatched to the first block of South Locust Lane for the report of a non-active burglary at about 5:58 a.m., according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police say Beaver entered through an unlocked rear window of the home and stole a pink iPhone 7 Plus that was charging on the kitchen counter. The victims reported they believed Beaver, a church acquaintance, was responsible for the theft, because he had entered the home without permission in the past, police say.

The victims had not reported any of the prior incidents, according to police.

Police interviewed Beaver later that day, the complaint states. He allegedly confessed to entering the victims’ home illegally while they slept and stealing the phone between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m., according to police. Beaver allegedly told police that he took the phone because he did not have one, that his girlfriend had broken up with him and that he “made bad decisions when his personal life is in a bad situation,” police say.

Beaver was arrested and taken to York County Central Booking for processing.