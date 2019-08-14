Unsettled weather continues as warmer and more humid conditions stick around!

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: We don’t get much relief from the blanket of cloud cover and dreary conditions over the next 24-36 hours. Decent energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will provide a good environment for more storms to develop on Thursday. We will sit in what is known as the right entrance region of a jet streak or more simply known as an area of maximum winds way up in the atmosphere. This area is favorable for rising air that would lead to showers and maybe some storms. Given the ample amount of cloud cover, our temperatures don’t have a chance to warm as much as we would need to see severe criteria storms. For that reason, the main concern with the unsettled weather through tomorrow will likely be heavy downpours. A tiny portion of our western counties remains under a marginal risk for severe weather, a level 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, but even that threat is very minimal. As a stalled out frontal boundary tries to inch eastward, our chances for storms diminish slightly pushing into the weekend.

WEEKEND STORM CHANCES: Unfortunately this weekend will not be quite as nice as last weekend. We’ve kissed the low humidity goodbye and are bringing back the muggies and more storm chances. Most of the weekend should remain fairly dry, but with warming temperatures and dew points in the upper 60s to 70s we can’t rule out a stray storm chance. Plus we have a stalled out frontal boundary to our east and that will serve as a convergence zone for showers and storms to continue to develop. An area of low pressure along that stalled out front will be draped right off to our east and the counter-clockwise flow around it will keep pumping moist air into the region. All these ingredients combined together will create the recipe for a couple storms possible through the weekend. Temperatures will be on the rise with a return of the 90s as we head into next week!

RETURN OF THE 90S: As we push towards the end second half of the month of August, average daytime temperatures will be on the decline. However, a retreating upper level trough will allow for a ridge to build back in. That will be the source of warmer and more humid conditions through next week. Temperatures will slowly climb back into the upper 80s by Saturday and we’ll make a run for another heat wave heading into next week. Highs from Sunday through Wednesday should hang in the low 90s with oppressive humidity, making things feel extra uncomfortable!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash