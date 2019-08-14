Update: Suspect arrested in product tampering case in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Silver Spring Township Police have arrested 58-year-old Robert Burns, the Mechanicsburg man accused of tampering beauty products, medicine, and toiletries at stores in Cumberland County.

Burns was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of recklessly endangering another person, theft by deception and criminal mischief, Silver Spring Township Police say.

Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert told FOX43 earlier Wednesday that Burns was a suspect in the case.

Silver Spring Township Police were first alerted of the tampering on August 2nd after Sensodyne toothpaste purchased at Giant on the Carlisle Pike appeared to have been altered.

"It appeared to have been refilled with a substance," said Det. Andrew Bassler, Silver Spring Township Police Department. "And resealed with some type of tape material."

Police say through Giant Bonus Card transactions they were able to identify Burns as the suspect. They have searched his house and found items consistent with the items purchased, tampered with, and then returned to Giant, Wegmans, Walmart, and CVS Pharmacy in Hampden and Silver Spring Townships.

"They're being tested against any and all chemical makeups," said Det. Bassler. "Trying to determine exactly what is in these tampered items."

In statements, Giant and Wegmans tell FOX43 they have pulled the items in question off their shelves out of an abundance of caution. Giant has already restocked items from their warehouse. CVS Pharmacy and Walmart did not return out request for comment.

Police say Burns has been uncooperative in this investigation and his motive is unknown. Police believe he has been tampering with items since January, and are asking anyone who believes they may have purchased a tampered item to contact them.