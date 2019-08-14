× York man accused of being high on marijuana while driving with two kids in the car

YORK — A 31-year-old York man is facing charges after police say he was high on marijuana while driving with two children in the car Saturday afternoon.

Eric Charles Tyson, of the 100 block of Concord Ave., is charged with endangering the welfare of children, DUI (controlled substance), possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked, vehicle inspection and emissions sticker violations, and failure to carry a registration card, according to Northern York Regional Police.

He was arrested after a traffic stop at about 4:35 p.m. at North George Street and Fourth Avenue in York, police say.

According to police, the traffic stop was initiated when officers observed Tyson’s vehicle did not have proper Pennsylvania inspection or emissions stickers displayed in the front window. When police approached the vehicle, they noticed two children, ages 8 and 11, were inside, the complaint states.

While speaking to police, Tyson appeared to be extremely nervous and edgy, and was unable to provide police with his registration card upon request, police say. He allegedly told police he was not displaying the inspection and emissions stickers because he recently had his windshield replaced, but could not provide the original stickers from his previous windshield, police say.

Officers eventually discovered that Tyson’s driver’s license was suspended, the complaint states. When they approached his vehicle again, one of the officers detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Tyson allegedly admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana 30 minutes to an hour before driving, but denied having any marijuana in the car, police say. He also displayed signs of intoxication, according to police.

He did not pass a number of field sobriety tests administered by police, and was subsequently taken into custody. When asked again if he had any marijuana in the vehicle, Tyson allegedly admitted there was some stored in the center console of the car. Police later recovered two baggies full of suspected marijuana from the console, according to the complaint.

Tyson was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Other officers remained at the scene with the children in the vehicle, police say.