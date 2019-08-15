× Black bear — a different one, we presume — seen roaming in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY — Perhaps you heard of the black bear that was captured and escorted out of Lancaster Thursday morning.

Well, Perry County is not to be outdone.

A black bear — a different one, we presume — was spotted roaming around the grounds of the BCC Pool in New Bloomfield and other spots around the area Thursday, according to multiple posts on Facebook.

A worker at the pool said the bear went behind New Bloomfield Elementary School and crossed the West Perry midget football field.