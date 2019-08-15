× Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance’s shoe collection drive is underway

The Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance’s (CPAA) shoe collection drive is underway.

From now until November 15, the non-profit is collecting shoes for “Share Your Sole” to raise funds for the Hounds of Prison Education (HOPE) program at SCI-Camp Hill, which is were inmates train and rehabilitate rescued and shelter dogs to get the dogs ready to be adopted.

All types and sizes of shoes are being collected, as long as they’re new or gently used.

The CPAA will get 40 cents for each pound of shoes collected. The goal is to raise $1,000.

Shoes can be dropped off at the following locations:

Camp Hill

Urban Tails, 2155 Market Street

Elite Therapy & Massage, 2155 Market Street

Pet, Bath & Beyond, 905 Kranzel Drive

Carlisle

Platinum Pre-owned LLC, 1119 Harrisburg Pike

Dover

Heiner’s Roofing, 1550 East Canal Road

Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Area Animal Hospital,1096 West Bainbridge Street

Enola

Valley Road Vet Hospital, 4470 Valley Road

Post Acute Medical, 1828 Good Hope Road

Harrisburg

The Plum Bottom, Susquehanna Marketplace, 2619 Brindle Drive

W.C. Eshenaur & Son, 200 South 41st Street

Abrams & Weakley General Store for Animals, 3963 North 6th Street

Mechanicsburg

Burick Center of Health and Wellness, 2005 Technology Parkway, Suite # 350

Lambs Gap Animal Hospital, 1806 Lambs Gap Road

Front porch at 180 Walden Way

All locations of Classic Dry Cleaners, including their front door pickup, are accepting donations as well.

Shoes will also be collected at the annual WoofStock festival on Sunday, September 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park.

For additional information, visit www.HOPEDogs.org.