Centre County man accused of secretly taking images of women in restroom

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 55-year-old Centre County man has been charged with three counts of invasion of privacy for allegedly using a pin-hole camera to take images of several women inside a restroom in the Denver Borough in June, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Charles E. Baney, of Bellefonte, was charged after a police investigation prompted by a complaint on June 11.

According to police, a woman found a camera inside a restroom on the 100 block of Main Street. After an investigation, police say they were able to identify two victims.

A forensic examination of items obtained in the investigation revealed the image of a third victim in a complete state of nudity in a bedroom inside a private residence, which was determined to be on the 200 block of Beech Street in Denver, police say.

Further investigation led the identification of Baney as a suspect in the case. He was sent a summons to appear in District Court, and his arraignment is scheduled for August 20, police say.

All three counts against him are misdemeanors.

