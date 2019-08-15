× Chambersburg man accused of stalking, harassing female relative

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police have charged a 52-year-old Chambersburg man with stalking and harassment after they say he made several threats toward a female relative and the man she lives with over a two-week span in late July and early this month.

Kirk Chalmer Gobin, of the 200 block of N. Franklin St., was charged after the victim reported the incidents to police, the last of which occurred on August 7, Chambersburg Police say.

The victim reported that Gobin, who is a relative through marriage, arrived at her home on July 29 and refused to leave. He handed the victim a letter addressed to her and left when she threatened to call 911, the victim told police. Inside the letter were threatening comments like “You need to say your prayers, little girl, and be thankful that I love you because I already told you not to f*** with me.”

The victim told police she informed Gobin not to contact her or come to her residence anymore, police say.

On July 30, Gobin allegedly returned to the victim’s residence and threatened to damage her vehicles when she told him to leave, according to police. He also allegedly contacted the victim by phone on August 1, police say.

On August 2, the victim told police, Gobin showed up at her residence again. When she told him to leave, he allegedly said “Tell your boyfriend I’m still after him,” police say.

The victim went to the Chambersburg Police Station on August 7, when Gobin was again spotted outside her residence on a bicycle, according to police.

The victim told police she feared for her safety and believes Gobin is capable of harming her.

Charges against Gobin were filed on August 13, according to the criminal complaint.