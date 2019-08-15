× Duo facing charges after allegedly stealing about $3,500 worth of clothing from The Children’s Place, Macy’s

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A duo is facing charges after allegedly stealing about $3,500 worth of clothing from two stores in the Capital City Mall.

Ranisha Hughes and Erica Auter are facing retail theft charges for their role in the incident.

Police say that on July 13 & 19, Hughes and Auter stole about $3,500 worth of clothing from The Children’s Place and Macy’s at the Capital City Mall.

A juvenile girl was also involved.

All of the women were captured on surveillance photos and the identified after their photos were posted on Crimewatch.