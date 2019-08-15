× Going back-to-school serves as a reminder of the importance of a healthy, balanced lunch for kids

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Kids are going back to school!

Of course, this serves as a great time to remember how important a healthy, balanced lunch is for our children.

Studies say that children who eat nutritious meals for breakfast and lunch have improved memory, better attention spans and performance.

There are some easy healthy lunch recipes that are sure to keep your child happy.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Weis Dietitian Kathryn Long stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to show off Bento boxes and a few other recipes.

For the full recipe, you can visit the Weis link here.