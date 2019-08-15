Harrisburg School District prepares for new school year, holds back-to-school open house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Harrisburg School District is doing something it's never done before to get students ready for school. This is happening as the district prepares for its first school year under state receivership.

The District partnered with the Latino Hispanic American Community Center to host a back-to-school open house.

"We want families to know the school belongs to them, that we look forward to working in partnership," said Dr. Janet Samuels, Harrisburg School District Receiver. "So, they should look forward to great things."

Dr. Samuels says, this year families can expect new curriculum materials in literacy and mathematics for elementary students, along with refreshed buildings and enhanced security.

"I see the receivership as an opportunity to work with and for parents," said Dr. Samuels. "It's time to really step back and know that children are at the center."

The open house offered families a chance to meet Dr. Samuels and the administration, register their children for the new school years, and learn about the resources the district provides. On hand were translators to help parents like Linda Mendoza comfortably prepare her children for the upcoming school year.

"I feel good being here. My daughter's going back to Rowland so I feel good," said Mendoza. "I'm a little worried about my son going up to John Harris but I think I'm excited for them to have a successful school year."

This was just the first of many back-to-school events the district will host. Friday, they will hold a freshman orientation for students and parents.