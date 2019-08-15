Officials: Man arrested for tampering products at local stores may have been doing it for a while

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- New details have emerged in a tampered products investigation in Cumberland County.

Police announced the arrest of 58-year-old Robert Burns of Mechanicsburg on Wednesday in connection to tampering with beauty products, medication and toiletries at various local stores including: Giant, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart and Wegmans in Hampden and Silver Spring Townships.

In the latest development, Cumberland County’s District Attorney says he is being led to believe that Burns may have been committing these crimes for some time prior to January 22, 2019.

Police say they were first notified of the tampering on August 2.

Court documents show a customer buying Sensodyne toothpaste noticed the box had been re-sealed with glue. The toothpaste inside the tube appearing hard with tape on the back.

Through Giant Bonus Card transactions and surviellence video, investigators were able to track Burns down.

Police discovered 24 dates where burn returned tampered products.

They also found evidence of re-sealed items in his home.

The FDA is now joining the investigation as police work to find what substance Burns was using.

Officials say Burns motive is unclear adding that he has been uncooperative — giving little to no information.

FOX43 reached out to Burns parents who he lived with and while they did not wish to speak on camera, they say the arrest comes as a shock to them and had no idea he was doing what he did under their roof.

Police say lab results should be available in the next month.

All affected stores tell FOX43 items have been taken off the shelves and customers have been alerted.

Burns faces a wide range of charges including recklessly endangering another person, theft by deception and criminal mischief.