Update: Man found dead after apparent motorcycle crash in Newberry Township, coroner's office says

YORK COUNTY — A man was found dead Thursday after an apparent motorcycle crash that appears to have happened sometime Wednesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office was dispatched to the area of Pleasant View Drive and Red Mill Road in Newberry Township at 10:55 a.m. Thursday.

Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner responded to the scene and certified the death.

Anyone with information should contact Newberry Township Police of the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

No further details were available.

