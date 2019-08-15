× New York man sentenced to prison for groping woman at Lancaster market

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New York man was sentenced to prison for groping a woman at a Lancaster market in 2018.

Zhong Wu Shan was sentenced to spend between 1 and 23 months in prison for misdemeanor indecent assault.

According to police, Wu Shan, 38, was a stand holder at Root’s, selling purses and wallets, when he groped a female customer on July 31, 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick asked the judge to order a prison term after saying that Shan takes no responsibility for what he did.

Now, he must register his whereabouts with police, under Megan’s Law, for the next 15 years, and serve time.