× Police on scene of armed robberies in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of multiple armed robberies in York.

According to emergency dispatch, police responded to an armed robbery in the 200 block of North Sherman Street in York around 1:30 a.m. on August 15.

A short while later, around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the Turkey Hill Minit Market in the 200 block of East Market Street in York for a second reported armed robbery.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the incidents, but police remain on scene of both locations at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.