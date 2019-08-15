Police search for armed robber who fired shots inside 2 stores in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for an armed robber who they believe fired shots inside two convenience stores early Thursday morning.

The masked robber first walked into the A-Plus Sunoco store at 1:29 a.m. on N. Sherman street in York. The suspect fired a shot in the floor and then fled with cash. One hour later, police believe the same robber walked into the Turkey Hill store at 2:20 a.m. on 1242 E. Market street and fired a shot into the ceiling. No one was hurt.

The two robberies come as police across York County are also investigating 4 other armed robberies in York City, Spring Garden Township and West Manchester Township. Police are still investigating if those other 4 robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219