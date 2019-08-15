Police search for armed robber who fired shots inside 2 stores in York

Police are searching for an armed robber who they believe fired shots inside two convenience stores early Thursday morning.
The masked robber first walked into the A-Plus Sunoco store at 1:29 a.m. on N. Sherman street in York. The suspect fired a shot in the floor and then fled with cash. One hour later, police believe the same robber walked into the Turkey Hill store at 2:20 a.m. on 1242 E. Market street and fired a shot into the ceiling. No one was hurt.
The two robberies come as police across York County are also investigating 4 other armed robberies in York City, Spring Garden Township and West Manchester Township. Police are still investigating if those other 4 robberies are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact:
York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS
York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204
York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219