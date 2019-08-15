× Police seek information in Quarryville road rage incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information in regards to a road rage incident in Quarryville.

Police say the suspect, a white male in his late 30’s to early 40’s with short, light brown hair, pointed a a black semi-automatic handgun at another motorist between 8 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. on July 20.

The man, in a newer model Dodge Ram 4-door pickup truck that’s dark blue or dark green in color, engaged in erratic driving and confronted the motorist with the handgun, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Quarryville Borough Police at 717-786-3121, Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or submit a tip here. You can text LANCS, plus your message, to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous.