× Recycling worker flown to trauma center after being trapped in metal auger at York County business

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A recycling worker had to be rescued Thursday after being trapped in a metal auger 10 feet above the ground, according to Wrightsville Fire and Rescue Company 41.

Crews were called to Metaltech Recycling at 1:38 p.m. for a “high angle rescue.”

It took crews just under two hours to free the worker from the metal auger, the company added.

The victim was then flown to a local trauma center with life threatening injuries. There’s no word on the individual’s condition.

Two ambulances and other emergency vehicles just left the scene, headed toward the Life Lion landing zone. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/fKgp6fGEys — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

The Life Lion has returned to the landing zone pic.twitter.com/4P4athaCAg — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

There is an ambulance and rescue personnel at the Life Lion landing site at Yorkana Athletic Field, but I believe the rescue effort is ongoing at Metaltech Recycling, about a quarter mile up Mt Pisgah Road. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/Q7XM3uwI1b — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

Metaltech Recycling is about a quarter mile from the Life Lion landing site, at the end of the row of power lines. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/fe8joXZhBu — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

A better look at the scene around Metaltech Recycling on Mt Pisgah Road in York, where a "high-angle rescue" is reportedly ongoing. The Life Lion helicopter just left, but no one appeared to be on board and it may have been going on a supply run. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/GMSJ9P85BV — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

Further down Mt. Pisgah road from the rescue scene at Metaltech Recycling, a medivac helicopter is waiting at the Yorkana Athletic Field @fox43 pic.twitter.com/RmEXh1byil — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

At the scene of a reported "high angle rescue" in progress at Metaltech Recycling, 4555 Mt. Pisgah Road. Emergency crews say someone is reportedly stuck on a conveyor belt. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/XVCW20ITeE — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

This story has been updated from its previous version.