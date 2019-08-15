Recycling worker flown to trauma center after being trapped in metal auger at York County business

Posted 3:25 PM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, August 15, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A recycling worker had to be rescued Thursday after being trapped in a metal auger 10 feet above the ground, according to Wrightsville Fire and Rescue Company 41.

Crews were called to Metaltech Recycling at 1:38 p.m. for a “high angle rescue.”

It took crews just under two hours to free the worker from the metal auger, the company added.

The victim was then flown to a local trauma center with life threatening injuries. There’s no word on the individual’s condition.

This story has been updated from its previous version. 

