Recycling worker flown to trauma center after being trapped in metal auger at York County business
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A recycling worker had to be rescued Thursday after being trapped in a metal auger 10 feet above the ground, according to Wrightsville Fire and Rescue Company 41.
Crews were called to Metaltech Recycling at 1:38 p.m. for a “high angle rescue.”
It took crews just under two hours to free the worker from the metal auger, the company added.
The victim was then flown to a local trauma center with life threatening injuries. There’s no word on the individual’s condition.
This story has been updated from its previous version.