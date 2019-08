× Rescue underway for person trapped in conveyor belt at business in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A rescue is underway for a person trapped in a conveyor belt at a business in Windsor Township, according to the Dover Township Fire Department.

Crews were called to Metaltech Recycling at 1:38 p.m. for a “high angle rescue.”

Two ambulances and other emergency vehicles just left the scene, headed toward the Life Lion landing zone. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/fKgp6fGEys — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

The Life Lion has returned to the landing zone pic.twitter.com/4P4athaCAg — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

There is an ambulance and rescue personnel at the Life Lion landing site at Yorkana Athletic Field, but I believe the rescue effort is ongoing at Metaltech Recycling, about a quarter mile up Mt Pisgah Road. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/Q7XM3uwI1b — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

Metaltech Recycling is about a quarter mile from the Life Lion landing site, at the end of the row of power lines. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/fe8joXZhBu — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

A better look at the scene around Metaltech Recycling on Mt Pisgah Road in York, where a "high-angle rescue" is reportedly ongoing. The Life Lion helicopter just left, but no one appeared to be on board and it may have been going on a supply run. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/GMSJ9P85BV — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

Further down Mt. Pisgah road from the rescue scene at Metaltech Recycling, a medivac helicopter is waiting at the Yorkana Athletic Field @fox43 pic.twitter.com/RmEXh1byil — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

At the scene of a reported "high angle rescue" in progress at Metaltech Recycling, 4555 Mt. Pisgah Road. Emergency crews say someone is reportedly stuck on a conveyor belt. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/XVCW20ITeE — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 15, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.