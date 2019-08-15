× State Police: 75-year-old man died at York Hospital following two-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 75-year-old man died at York Hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to State Police.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Shrivers Corner Road in Straban Township.

State Police say Kenneth Johnson, of Aspers, was traveling west on Shrivers Corner Road when he entered the eastbound lane of traffic, striking the front left of another vehicle.

Johnson was flown to York Hospital, where he died at 12:19 p.m., according to State Police.

The individual in the other vehicle was also flown to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is not known at this time.