× Storm chaser in York County gets 3 years probation for bouncing check

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The co-founder of S&S Storm Chase and Forecast Team will serve three years probation for bouncing a check for $5,300 before leaving for North Carolina to cover Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

Brad Sweitzer, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday to writing or passing a bad check, court documents show. A theft by deception charge was dismissed as a result of Sweitzer’s plea.

State Police said in October 2018 that Sweitzer deposited a check from Northwest Savings Bank at a BB&T Bank on September 7, 2018. The check bounced three days later.

According to State Police, Sweitzer’s Northwest Savings Bank account was closed, but that wasn’t known until after he withdrew the cash from the BB&T Bank account.