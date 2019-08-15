Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon as the unsettled weather pattern continues!

STRONG STORMS TODAY: Despite the thick layer of cloud cover this morning and cooler temperatures, we are still monitoring the chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon. Cloud cover is quickly eroding early this afternoon allowing for sunshine to peek out and destabilize the atmosphere. Depending on how how quickly we can bring back stronger sunshine will determine how strong storms get this afternoon. We need rapid warming of temperatures and clearer skies to see anything impressive. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us from a marginal risk for severe weather (a level 1 out of 5 on severe weather scale) to a slight risk (a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale). We remain a bit skeptical with regards to severe weather potential, but with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s the atmosphere is very rich with moisture, and so heavy downpours will be likely. Isolated damaging winds are possible as well within some of the stronger storms. There is a low threat of an isolated tornado, but we still need to be on alert this afternoon and evening. Storms will fizzle out after 8 PM tonight, but a few sprinkles are still possible overnight.

STORMY DAYS AHEAD: The unsettled weather pattern does not end with today, more storms are possible in the days to come. In fact, almost every day through the first half of next week has the potential for at least a stray storm. We will again be monitoring the threat for strong storms on Friday, although with more cloud cover than today, the severe weather threat should remain relatively low. It does appear temperatures could be a bit cooler for Friday as well. As we push into the weekend, uncomfortably hot temperatures make a return with highs jumping back into the 90s! With high dew points and warm temperatures every day, that should be enough to produce a couple of storms this weekend and that threat lingers into next week as a cold front approaches from the north and west.

HEAT WAVE LIKELY: Temperatures heat up this weekend and next week with a return of the 90s. Keep in mind that once you factor in the high humidity, it will feel even hotter! Heat indices by the end of the weekend are likely to top 100 degrees! This trend will stay with us through the middle of next week until a strong cold front swings through late Wednesday into Thursday providing some relief from the extreme heat and humidity. Temperatures will be running around 5-10 degrees above normal for mid-August!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann